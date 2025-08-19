14:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients

Lifting of the state monopoly on cancer treatment will make life easier for Kyrgyzstanis. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Azamat Kadyraliev announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, previously only state clinics could treat cancer patients. «Now this right has been given to private clinics. Previously, people had to wait a long time to see a good doctor. And when it comes to cancer, every minute counts. People have to go abroad for treatment. Not everyone has this opportunity. Or, when they are already abroad, taking tests and waiting for surgery costs a lot of money. This is a burden on ordinary citizens,» Azamat Kadyraliev noted.

The Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov noted that at the moment two licenses have already been issued to private clinics.

«This is a big step, but I want to note that the state retains control. There have been cases before when citizens took doctors from the Kyrgyz Republic abroad so that they could perform operations there and then return together. This should not happen anymore. Citizens should be given the right to choose,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/340175/
views: 102
Print
Related
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Team of pediatric oncologists to travel to regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May
Over 50 percent of cancer patients turn to healers, seek medical help late
Childhood cancer: Experience exchange with the Netherlands discussed in Bishkek
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan
Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek
Oncologists, mammologists to see patients in Ak-Ordo for free
Stem cells collection procedure starts at National Center in Bishkek
Detection of cancer in children improved in Kyrgyzstan
German cyclist to dedicate race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
13:54
System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients
12:50
Ten penal colonies to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
12:42
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
12:11
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater