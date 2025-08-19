Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients

Lifting of the state monopoly on cancer treatment will make life easier for Kyrgyzstanis. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Azamat Kadyraliev announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, previously only state clinics could treat cancer patients. «Now this right has been given to private clinics. Previously, people had to wait a long time to see a good doctor. And when it comes to cancer, every minute counts. People have to go abroad for treatment. Not everyone has this opportunity. Or, when they are already abroad, taking tests and waiting for surgery costs a lot of money. This is a burden on ordinary citizens,» Azamat Kadyraliev noted.

The Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov noted that at the moment two licenses have already been issued to private clinics.

«This is a big step, but I want to note that the state retains control. There have been cases before when citizens took doctors from the Kyrgyz Republic abroad so that they could perform operations there and then return together. This should not happen anymore. Citizens should be given the right to choose,» he added.