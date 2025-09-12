Over 35,000 cases of cancer registered in Kyrgyzstan

More than 35,000 cases of cancer have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Nurbek Bukuev, director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology, stated at the International Conference «The Heritage and Future of Oncology» dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.

According to him, 5,500-6,000 new cases of cancer are registered in the republic every year.

«According to statistics, more than 35,000 cases of cancer have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. These are mainly patients who seek medical attention at the late stages of the disease. In such cases, it is difficult to provide assistance — many patients die within a year. Therefore, one of our main goals today is early diagnosis. It is well known that cancer is treatable at the first or second stage, and if the disease is detected at this stage, we can save the lives of patients,» he said.

Nurbek Bukuev urges Kyrgyzstanis to undergo examination even in the absence of any symptoms.

As part of the conference, specialists demonstrated the latest treatment technologies and shared their experiences with colleagues.

Oncologists from Russia, Belarus, Turkey, China and India participate in the professional forum.