Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek

A large-scale charity concert, «Light of Hope», will take place at the Sports Palace in Bishkek on October 16. It is dedicated to supporting women facing the difficult challenge of breast cancer. The organizers announced.

October is recognized worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this concert will be a symbol of unity, hope, and strength. Renowned artists, musicians, and creative groups will perform on stage, offering the audience a celebration of art and reminding them of the importance of mutual support.

All proceeds from the event will go toward assisting women affected by cancer.

The concert is organized by the Forum of Women — Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Public Foundation Faith in Miracle, and their partners, who seek to unite society around the issue of women’s health.

Everyone is invited to join «Light of Hope» and contribute to supporting women in their fight for life and health.
link: https://24.kg/english/344556/
views: 30
