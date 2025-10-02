14:46
Number of women over 45 with breast cancer increasing in Kyrgyzstan

The number of women with cervical erosion is growing. It is increasingly being diagnosed among teenagers and young women. Gulzhan Zhalieva, the Ministry of Health’s chief obstetrician-gynecologist, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, if not detected and treated promptly, cervical erosion can lead to cancer or infectious diseases.

The specialist also noted that the number of women over 45 with breast cancer is increasing in the country.

She noted that girls under 16 are vaccinated to prevent cervical cancer. However, many parents refuse to vaccinate their daughters. The main reason is lack of awareness and reliable information.

Doctors recommend that women undergo a breast cancer screening with a mammologist at least once a year and have the necessary tests. It is also important not to ignore early symptoms and to consult a specialist immediately.

Since October 1, Kyrgyzstan has been holding Women’s Health month’s campaign. The campaign encourages women over 18 to undergo examinations to identify risk factors and early signs of non-communicable diseases.
