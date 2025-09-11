17:34
Nuclear Medicine Center to be established in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the establishment of a Nuclear Medicine Center at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology (NCOH). The Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev announced at an international conference in Bishkek dedicated to the NCOH’s 65th anniversary.

According to the Health Ministry, the project will be an important step in advancing the country’s oncology services.

Erkin Checheybaev expressed hope for the project’s swift implementation with the support of Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation.

A year ago, the NCOH’s Nuclear Medicine Department began admitting patients for the first time in the country’s modern history.

In addition, agreements have been reached with Indian partners to supply a linear accelerator, which will significantly strengthen the technical capacity of oncology services.

The minister stressed that Kyrgyzstan’s oncology sector is undergoing major reforms aimed at improving diagnostics and increasing patient survival rates. «We are striving to introduce the most advanced technologies in the treatment of oncological diseases,» he said.

The conference was attended by leading oncologists and heads of oncology services from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, and other countries.

In August 2025, it was reported that both linear accelerators at the NCOH had gone out of service.
