The curling team of Kyrgyzstan has played three matches at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games website says.

In the group stage of the mixed doubles tournament, Ishak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva defeated Qatar (8:6), but lost to China (3:8) and the Philippines (2:10).

Tomorrow, February 6, the Kyrgyzstan’s team will play two more matches against teams from Kazakhstan and Korea.

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China from February 7 to February 14. The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.