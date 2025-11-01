Asian Youth Games in Bahrain: Kyrgyzstan takes 21st place in medal standings

Kyrgyzstan takes 21st place in the medal standings at the Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain, the event organizers reported on social media.

The Games took place in Manama from October 22 to October 31.

Kyrgyz athletes won a total of 21 medals — 1 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze. China topped the medal table with 147 medals, including 63 gold, 49 silver, and 35 bronze. Kazakhstan takes third place with 93 medals.

It should be noted that Kyrgyz athlete Ramazan Tyanguber won the country’s only gold medal in jiu-jitsu.