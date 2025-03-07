Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme

Mixed martial arts (MMA) have been officially included in the Asian Games programme. The Olympic Council of Asia reported.

The 2026 Summer Asian Games will be held in the Japanese city of Nagoya (Aichi Prefecture) from September 19 to October 4. The Asian Olympic Committee sent out a notification to participants that the program includes MMA competitions.

The fights will be held in two styles — modern and traditional. Six sets of medals will be awarded in this sport at the Asian Games.

In the modern style, men will compete in two weight categories: up to 60 and 71 kilograms, and women — in one, up to 54 kilograms. The traditional style programme includes fights among men in the weight categories up to 65 and 77 kilograms, and among women — up to 60 kilograms.