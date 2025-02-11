17:53
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of the Republic of Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asian Winter Games in China. The broadcast is available on the Games’ website.

Kyrgyzstanis lost with a score 0:20.

The team of Kyrgyzstan has finished its performance at the Asian Games.

Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team took first place in Group B with 8 points, then defeated their rivals from Hong Kong.

Recall, the IX Asian Winter Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. The Kyrgyz Republic is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.
