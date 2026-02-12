Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan take part in Curling Tournament in China

A junior national team from Kyrgyzstan took part in an International Curling Tournament, representatives of the Lomonosov School Scientific and Educational Complex told 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held in the Chinese city of Yichun and brought together teams from Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China and Russia.

The tournament marked an important milestone for the Kyrgyz junior team. Curling remains a relatively new sport in the country, and the team was made up of school students training at the Lomonosov School complex and members of the National Curling Federation.

One of the team members, ninth-grade student Aisuluu Duishonbekova, has been practicing curling for several years and has already participated in training camps in Turkey and competed in China.

Being among the first to practice this sport in our country means a lot to me. Aisuluu Duishonbekova

According to Duishonbekova, international tournaments help athletes assess the level of their opponents and identify areas for improvement.

«We saw other athletes and understood that we still have room to grow. It’s also an opportunity to experience a different culture and a different approach to sports,» she noted.

Head coach of the Federation Aibek Asanaliev emphasized that curling is primarily an intellectual game.

Curling is chess on ice. It’s not enough to simply throw the stone well. You need to think, read the game, and feel both your teammates and your opponents. Aibek Asanaliev

Preparation for the tournament included theoretical classes, tactical analysis, and training camps in Turkey, where the team was trained by specialists working with Olympic squads.

Despite their young age and the lack of a developed curling infrastructure at home, the Kyrgyz team managed to perform competitively on the international stage and challenge more experienced opponents. Although the juniors did not place among the medalists in Yichun, their participation became an important benchmark and highlighted the potential for the development of curling in Kyrgyzstan.