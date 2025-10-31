12:37
Kyrgyzstani Ramazan Tyanguber wins gold at Asian Youth Games

Kyrgyzstani Ramazan Tyanguber won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, competing in jiu-jitsu.

He competed in the 69-kilogram weight class and started in the round of 16, winning four consecutive matches against representatives of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

In the final, the athlete defeated another opponent from Kazakhstan, Rafael Orumbayev, and took first place.

This gold medal was Kyrgyzstan’s first at the Asian Games in Bahrain.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are being held from October 22 to October 31 in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
link: https://24.kg/english/349238/
views: 146
