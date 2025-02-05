Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan won its second victory at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin (China). The Asian Games website says.

In the second round of the group stage, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Bahrain with a score 29:0. Fourteen Kyrgyzstanis scored goals.

In the first round, Kyrgyzstanis defeated Kuwait with a score 8:7.

The national team will play against Singapore on February 9.

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China from February 7 to February 14. The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.