14:40
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament

The mixed doubles curling tournament has ended at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games’ website says.

Iskhak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva took the final ninth place.

Athletes from Japan won a gold medal. Representatives of the Republic of Korea took second place, and the PRC — third.

The team of Kyrgyzstan failed to advance from the group with one win and four losses.

The team will continue to fight for medals at the men’s doubles tournament. In the first round, the athletes lost to the Republic of Korea (1:15).

The IX Winter Asian Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. Kyrgyzstan is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.
link: https://24.kg/english/319434/
views: 140
Print
Related
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
Sadyr Japarov attends opening of 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Curling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
14:11
Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of drugs seized Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of d...
13:58
Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan play draw at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
13:46
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament
13:37
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America
12:44
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating