Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament

The mixed doubles curling tournament has ended at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games’ website says.

Iskhak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva took the final ninth place.

Athletes from Japan won a gold medal. Representatives of the Republic of Korea took second place, and the PRC — third.

The team of Kyrgyzstan failed to advance from the group with one win and four losses.

The team will continue to fight for medals at the men’s doubles tournament. In the first round, the athletes lost to the Republic of Korea (1:15).

The IX Winter Asian Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. Kyrgyzstan is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.