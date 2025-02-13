Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s biathlon team takes 6th place in relay race

Biathlon team of Kyrgyzstan took sixth place at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin (China). The Game’s website says.

The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by Artur Saparbekov, Eldar Kadyrov, Musa Rakhmanberdi uulu and Nurislam Zhumaliev.

The team covered the distance in 1 hour 47 minutes 29 seconds.

The winners are the representatives of Japan, and Kazakhstan took second place. Athletes from China won bronze.

The IX Asian Winter Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. The Kyrgyz Republic is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.