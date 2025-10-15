16:46
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

National team of Kyrgyzstan departs for III Asian Youth Games

A farewell ceremony for the national youth team of the Kyrgyz Republic departing for the III Asian Youth Games, which will be held from October 22 to October 31 in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, was held at the Sports Palace in Bishkek.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, who officially presented the national flag to the athletes — team captain Ulan Mairambekov and athlete Dominika Chernetskaya.

Addressing the young athletes, Edil Baisalov said: «Today, as I hand you the flag, I feel pride and confidence in the future of our sport. Many victories lie ahead, and it is you who will represent our country at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.»

He also noted: «At the Asian Youth Games in Nanjing in 2013, our country was represented by only 14 athletes. Today, there are 145 — a vivid testament to the growing strength and potential of our multinational people.»

The Kyrgyzstan’s delegation includes 194 participants — among them 145 athletes, as well as 38 coaches, specialists, medical staff, and representatives of sports federations. Kyrgyz athletes will compete in 17 sports disciplines.
link: https://24.kg/english/347306/
views: 107
Print
Related
Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme
Asian Winter Games: Results of Kyrgyzstan’s athletes
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s biathlon team takes 6th place in relay race
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
Sadyr Japarov attends opening of 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
16:30
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins
16:10
National team of Kyrgyzstan departs for III Asian Youth Games
15:58
Social Democrats barred from participating in 2025 elections: Court ruling
15:05
Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
14:54
Nighttime temperature in Bishkek to drop to +4°C