National team of Kyrgyzstan departs for III Asian Youth Games

A farewell ceremony for the national youth team of the Kyrgyz Republic departing for the III Asian Youth Games, which will be held from October 22 to October 31 in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, was held at the Sports Palace in Bishkek.
According to the Cabinet’s press service, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, who officially presented the national flag to the athletes — team captain Ulan Mairambekov and athlete Dominika Chernetskaya.
He also noted: «At the Asian Youth Games in Nanjing in 2013, our country was represented by only 14 athletes. Today, there are 145 — a vivid testament to the growing strength and potential of our multinational people.»