Hizb ut-Tahrir adherents detained in Bishkek

Law enforcers in Bishkek neutralized a cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organization banned in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek detained adherents of the banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, who distributed literature in the capital’s mosques, conducted propaganda and recruited new adherents.

A criminal case was initiated under the Article «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees, K.K., 36, and A.N., 35, were taken to the temporary detention center. During searches in the homes of the detainees, extremist literature, leaflets, cell phones and external data carriers were found and seized.

At present, the necessary measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in this banned organization.