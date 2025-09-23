17:32
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell detained

On September 16, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the leader of one of the cells of the banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan identified as M.K.N.,39. He had been engaged in spreading extremist ideology and recruiting new followers.

It was established that M.K.N. had previously faced criminal charges for extremist activities.

During a search of his residence, religious extremist literature was seized and is now undergoing examination.

The detainee has been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Operational and investigative measures are underway to identify other members of the cell.

The SCNS reminds that establishing or participating in the activities of religious extremist organizations entails criminal liability under Articles 330, 331, and 332 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
