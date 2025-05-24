Searches conducted in homes of four Hizb ut-Tahrir members in Kara-Suu

Security services conducted searches in the homes of members of the radical extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The activities were carried out as part of cooperation in countering religious extremist and international terrorist organizations, as well as the initiated criminal case.

As a result of the search at the place of residence of four active members of the banned radical extremist organization, 26 religious books, 5 financial diaries, 34 different religious notebooks, 4 cell phones, 8 flash drives, a camera, a computer and 31,000 soms were seized.

Investigative activities are ongoing. The relevant examinations have been scheduled, based on the results of which measures will be taken.