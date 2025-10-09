18:04
Hizb ut-Tahrir members detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained three citizens suspected of involvement in the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. The SCNS press center reported.

According to it, the detainees were disseminating extremist ideology and recruiting new supporters. It was established that one of them had previously been convicted of extremist activity.

During searches of the detainees’ places of residence, religious literature with extremist content was seized and sent for forensic analysis.

All three have been placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. Investigative measures are underway to identify the remaining members of the cell.
