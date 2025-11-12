Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region

Members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were detained in Batken region in connection with a criminal case. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The criminal case was opened under Article 331 «Creation and financing of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Some of those detained had previously been prosecuted for extremist activity.

As a result of operational measures, more than 10 residents of the village of Uch-Korgon in Kadamdzhai district and the city of Kyzyl-Kiya were detained. They had studied banned extremist literature, participated in closed Hizb ut-Tahrir Telegram channels, discussed the establishment of a caliphate in Kyrgyzstan, and continued to promote extremist ideology.

During searches of their places of residence, banned Hizb ut-Tahrir literature, electronic media, laptops, flash drives, mobile phones, and hard drives were discovered.