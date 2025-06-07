16:09
Hizb ut-Tahrir materials confiscated in Bishkek, four women detained

Employees of the capital’s police together with the Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) for Bishkek detained members of the banned religious-extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. The press service of the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the information from the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, a group of women in one of the houses on Gatchinskaya Street were engaged in disseminating the ideology of the banned organization and recruiting new members. A case was opened under the article «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the operational activities, 30-year-old R.B. was identified, who systematically conducted religious classes. During the search, authorized by the Leninsky District Court, mobile phones, CDs, brochures and notebooks with extremist content were confiscated. All materials were sent for examination.

29-year-old D.K., 36-year-old I.K. and 44-year-old K.N. were taken to the police station, who, according to the investigation, produced and distributed prohibited materials and also conducted propaganda work.

Law enforcement agencies continue operational activities to identify other members of this organization.
