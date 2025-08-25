16:18
Members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Suzak

Adherents of the banned religious organization have been detained in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

On August 15, officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region, together with the Suzak district police department, detained several residents of the district on suspicion of participating in the activities of the extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, which is banned in Kyrgyzstan. They held underground meetings. The Investigative Service opened a criminal case under the article «Creation and financing of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the operational activities, seven residents of Suzak district were detained and placed in a pretrial detention center. During searches of their homes, 71 books, 19 brochures, 10 mobile phones and one DVD related to Hizb ut-Tahrir organization were found and confiscated. The confiscated materials were sent for examination. The investigation continues.
