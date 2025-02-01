15:56
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Kyrgyzstan joins Turkic Alliance of Long Runs

The organizers of five major races have announced the creation of the Turkic Alliance of Long Runs (TAN), the first running association in the Central Asian and Caucasus region. The organizing committee of Bishkek Snow Leopard Run half marathon reported.

As noted, finishers of the marathon series in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will receive a unique medal and the status of an international runner.

The new partnership symbolizes the unification of Turkic cultures and the development of international sports tourism. The TAN association is taking the region’s races to a new international level.

The first regional running series offers participants to take part in five races:

  • Baku Marathon (May, Baku, Azerbaijan);
  • Bishkek Snow Leopard Run (September 21, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan);
  • Almaty Marathon (September 28, Almaty, Kazakhstan);
  • Turkistan Marathon (October 26, Turkestan, Kazakhstan);
  • Samarkand Marathon (November, Samarkand, Uzbekistan).
link: https://24.kg/english/318636/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kyrgyz runner Ilya Tyapkin wins International Marathon
Ainuska Kalil kyzy takes 1st place at International Half Marathon in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at ultramarathon in Malaysia
Several streets to be closed in Bishkek due to charity marathon
Head of Yakutia congratulates Sardana Trofimova on her performance at Olympics
Kyrgyzstanis among winners of Issyk-Kul International Marathon
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Tashkent International Marathon
Run the Silk Road 2024 International Marathon to take place in Issyk-Kul region
Sardana Trofimova finishes fourth at prestigious Hannover Marathon
Spring Jaz Demi race to take place in Bishkek
Popular
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center
1 February, Saturday
15:47
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
15:42
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
15:34
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
15:30
EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district