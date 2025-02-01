Kyrgyzstan joins Turkic Alliance of Long Runs

The organizers of five major races have announced the creation of the Turkic Alliance of Long Runs (TAN), the first running association in the Central Asian and Caucasus region. The organizing committee of Bishkek Snow Leopard Run half marathon reported.

As noted, finishers of the marathon series in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will receive a unique medal and the status of an international runner.

The new partnership symbolizes the unification of Turkic cultures and the development of international sports tourism. The TAN association is taking the region’s races to a new international level.

The first regional running series offers participants to take part in five races: