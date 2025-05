The International Issyk-Kul Marathon Run the Silk Road — SCO kicked off in Cholpon-Ata city today, May 3.

About 3,000 athletes from 20 countries are participating in the race.

According to the organizers, various distances are provided for the participants:

42.2 kilometers (marathon);

21.1 kilometers (half marathon);

10 kilometers (running and Nordic walking);

3 kilometers.

Recall, the tourist season opens in Cholpon-Ata today. The program includes Tourism 2030 forum, where participants will discuss development of the industry, a fair, horse racing, and a gala concert with the participation of popular domestic artists.