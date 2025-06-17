11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Night Run — 2025 race takes place in Bishkek

The 5th Night Run race took place in Bishkek under the auspices of Gazprom to Children sports complex, which brought together about 3,000 participants from 25 countries. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Each participant received a commemorative medal after crossing the finish line. Winners in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded medals and valuable prizes from the event’s partners.

An interactive exhibition area with entertainment activities from partners, gifts and themed photo zones was organized at the start area. Participants could warm up together before the start, and recharge with emotions during the concert program after the race.

Night Run is held annually with the aim of developing mass sports and physical culture as the most important component of the health of the nation. A special feature of the event is the evening format, when participants cover the distance in the atmosphere of sunset and the night city.

The event was organized by the public association Nomad Sport and the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs of the Bishkek City Hall.
link: https://24.kg/english/332962/
views: 162
Print
Related
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time
Run the Silk Road — SCO marathon kicks off in Cholpon-Ata
Issyk-Kul region to host marathon, fair, festival and forum on May 3
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Tashkent International Marathon
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race
Kyrgyzstan joins Turkic Alliance of Long Runs
Kyrgyz runner Ilya Tyapkin wins International Marathon
Ainuska Kalil kyzy takes 1st place at International Half Marathon in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at ultramarathon in Malaysia
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
11:31
Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route...
11:23
Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
10:59
Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups
10:53
11 fast food outlets closed in Bishkek due to violations
10:50
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
16 June, Monday
18:24
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family