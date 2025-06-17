Night Run — 2025 race takes place in Bishkek

The 5th Night Run race took place in Bishkek under the auspices of Gazprom to Children sports complex, which brought together about 3,000 participants from 25 countries. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Each participant received a commemorative medal after crossing the finish line. Winners in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded medals and valuable prizes from the event’s partners.

An interactive exhibition area with entertainment activities from partners, gifts and themed photo zones was organized at the start area. Participants could warm up together before the start, and recharge with emotions during the concert program after the race.

Night Run is held annually with the aim of developing mass sports and physical culture as the most important component of the health of the nation. A special feature of the event is the evening format, when participants cover the distance in the atmosphere of sunset and the night city.

The event was organized by the public association Nomad Sport and the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs of the Bishkek City Hall.