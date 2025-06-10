17:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run

Southern Highway will be closed in Bishkek on June 14 from 8.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. due to Night Run. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Zhaiyl Baatyr Street (Southern Highway) will be closed for vehicles on one side — from Sheraliev Street to Alykulov Street (one side in the eastern direction).

The race is open to everyone — regardless of age and level of training. About 3,000 runners from 25 countries will take part in it.

  • The start and finish locations are Gazprom to Children Sports and Recreation Center.
  • Distances are 5 and 10 kilometers.
  • Time — from 7.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

The Night Run is held to develop mass sports and physical activity as one of the key factors of the health of the nation.

The organizers, Nomad Sport NGO and the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Work with Youth of the City Hall, invite all sports fans, citizens and guests of the capital, to participate in this large-scale event.
link: https://24.kg/english/332193/
views: 128
Print
Related
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time
Run the Silk Road — SCO marathon kicks off in Cholpon-Ata
Issyk-Kul region to host marathon, fair, festival and forum on May 3
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Tashkent International Marathon
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race
Kyrgyzstan joins Turkic Alliance of Long Runs
Kyrgyz runner Ilya Tyapkin wins International Marathon
Ainuska Kalil kyzy takes 1st place at International Half Marathon in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at ultramarathon in Malaysia
Several streets to be closed in Bishkek due to charity marathon
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
16:27
Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institution Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institu...
16:23
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
15:51
New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory
15:36
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
15:27
Five Muslim cemeteries reclaimed in Osh city