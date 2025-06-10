Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run

Southern Highway will be closed in Bishkek on June 14 from 8.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. due to Night Run. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Zhaiyl Baatyr Street (Southern Highway) will be closed for vehicles on one side — from Sheraliev Street to Alykulov Street (one side in the eastern direction).

The race is open to everyone — regardless of age and level of training. About 3,000 runners from 25 countries will take part in it.

The start and finish locations are Gazprom to Children Sports and Recreation Center.

Distances are 5 and 10 kilometers.

Time — from 7.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

The Night Run is held to develop mass sports and physical activity as one of the key factors of the health of the nation.

The organizers, Nomad Sport NGO and the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Work with Youth of the City Hall, invite all sports fans, citizens and guests of the capital, to participate in this large-scale event.