Over 2 million soms allocated for organizing 2026 SCO Marathon

The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for the procurement of services for organizing the 2026 SCO International Marathon.

According to the government procurement portal, 2,150 million soms are planned for this purpose.

This includes 1,250 million soms allocated for organizing the opening and closing ceremonies in the village of Baktuu-Dolonotu in Issyk-Kul region; 900,000 soms for hotel services to accommodate foreign participants, the organizing committee, referee staff, volunteers, and coaches (a total of 150 people for two nights with three meals a day).

Bids from suppliers are accepted until April 13.