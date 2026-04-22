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 Kyrgyzstan could rank among global leaders in films per capita

Kyrgyzstan is rapidly increasing its film production and could soon rank among the world’s leaders in the number of films produced per capita. Director Suyun Otkeev reported.

Despite its relatively small market, the country’s film industry has been accelerating significantly. Around 50 films were produced in 2024, rising to 70 in 2025, with up to 90 films expected in 2026. In just the first months of this year, 38 films have already been completed.

With a population of approximately 7.5 million, Kyrgyzstan currently produces about 9 films per million residents. This level is comparable to Nigeria, widely regarded as one of the global leaders in this indicator.

For comparison, Italy produces around 6 films per million people, France about 4, Germany roughly 3, and the United States approximately 1.5.

Suyun Otkeev noted that if current growth rates are maintained, Kyrgyzstan could enter the global top five in films per capita.

At the same time, the quality of content and the sustainability of the industry remain an open question and, according to experts, will be key to the industry’s further development.
link: https://24.kg/english/371366/
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