Bishkek hosts Bishkek Snow Leopard Run marathon

On September 21, Bishkek’s Ala-Too Square hosted the country’s main sporting event — the Bishkek Snow Leopard Run marathon. The City Hall reported.

The sixth marathon attracted approximately 5,000 participants, including 500 children aged from 3 to 13.

At the opening ceremony, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that every participant contributes to the preservation of nature and the snow leopard, adding that the City Hall will continue to support sports initiatives and promote a culture of active living.

The route passed through the city’s main streets: Chui Avenue, Abdrakhmanov Street, the VDNKh territory, and Aitmatov Avenue. Participants were offered 5-kilometer, 14-kilometer, and a 21.1-kilometer half marathon, while children were offered a Kid’s Run of 100 meters, 300 meters, 500 meters, and 1 kilometer.

As the City Hall noted, this year participants came from 24 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, and others. A total of 672 foreign athletes, 1,245 participants from Kyrgyzstan’s regions, and 2,865 residents of the capital participated in the marathon.

Participants included professionals, amateurs, people with disabilities, and children with special needs. Part of the entry fees traditionally goes toward programs to preserve the snow leopard and its ecosystems. Photo zones, food courts, and a prize drawing were organized for participants. All finishers received commemorative medals, and the winners were awarded by sponsors.

The marathon became not only a sporting but also a socially significant event, bringing together residents and guests of the capital in support of ecology and healthy living.

In January 2025, the race joined the Turkic Alliance of Long Runs (TAN), and its course was certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), making it part of the international half marathon calendar.