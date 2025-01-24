Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports

The total volume of trade between China and the countries of the region amounted to $94.8 billion in 2024, an increase of $5.4 billion compared to 2023 ($89.4 billion). The General Administration of Customs of China presented such data.

Kazakhstan became the leader in trade with China, accounting for 46 percent of the total volume — $43.8 billion. Kyrgyzstan took second place with $22.7 billion (24 percent). It is followed by Uzbekistan ($13.7 billion, 14.5 percent), Turkmenistan ($10.6 billion, 11.1 percent) and Tajikistan ($3.8 billion, 4 percent).

An increase in trade turnover with China was recorded in Kazakhstan (+$2.8 billion), Kyrgyzstan (+$2.9 billion) and Turkmenistan (+$57 million).

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan showed a decrease in trade volumes of almost $260 million and $65 million, respectively.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, for 11 months of 2024, the volume of foreign and mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $5.1 billion. Thus, the data of the Kyrgyz and Chinese sides differ almost four times.

The head of the Committee on Transport and Logistics of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Azamat Dzhumabekov previously explained the difference in the statistics of trade turnover between China and Kyrgyzstan.

«The point is that all goods that are sent from China are declared as exports to Kyrgyzstan. However, when these shipments arrive in our country, most of them are sent in transit to other countries,» he explained.

According to him, this situation leads to discrepancies in statistics, which makes the data on foreign trade between the two countries look incorrect.