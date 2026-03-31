Parking fees to rise: Bishkek City Council approves hourly rates

Hourly parking fees for spaces equipped with an automated system will be introduced in Bishkek. A corresponding draft resolution was adopted today at the regular session of the City Council.

According to Deputy Mayor Azamat Kadyrov, the document was revised in cooperation with relevant commissions of the Bishkek City Council.

The new system divides the city into two zones.

Zone 1 — city center

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the fee will be 50 soms for the first two hours, and 10 soms for each additional hour thereafter. Parking will be free after 8 p.m.

Zone 2 — residential districts

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the fee will be 30 soms for the first two hours, and 10 soms for each additional hour.

The first 15 minutes of parking will be free. Emergency vehicles and drivers with disabilities will be exempt from charges.

Currently, a fee of 25 soms is charged from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., regardless of the duration of parking.

The deputy mayor emphasized that the main goal is to regulate parking and improve conditions for drivers.

«If you support this resolution, we are far from introducing hourly charges immediately. This will only happen after all necessary conditions are in place — including asphalt paving, road markings, installation of parking meters, video surveillance, and information boards. The automated system has not yet been installed,» Azamat Kadyrov said.

According to him, the city plans to collect 277 million soms in parking fees in 2026, with revenues expected to increase further after automation.

In 2025, parking facilities generated only 82.8 million soms for Bishkek’s budget.