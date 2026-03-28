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Kyrgyzstan’s trade: China and Russia account for 63 percent of imports

China and Russia dominate Kyrgyzstan’s imports. Report of the National Statistical Committee for January 2026 says.

Who drives Kyrgyzstan’s imports

It is noted that imports from China account for 36.6 percent of the total ($338.6 million), while Russia accounts for 26.4 percent ($244.3 million). The top five suppliers of goods to Kyrgyzstan also include:

  • Kazakhstan: 9.4 percent ($87.3 million);
  • Uzbekistan: 5.7 percent ($52.4 million);
  • Republic of Korea: 5 percent ($46 million).

Notably, imports from CIS countries saw a sharp increase of 27.4 percent, while shipments from non-CIS countries decreased by 6.1 percent.

Where does Kyrgyzstan export goods?

Russia (22 percent — $27.9 million) and Kazakhstan (21.9 percent — $27.8 million) remain the key players in Kyrgyzstan’s exports. Uzbekistan rounds out the top three with a 13 percent share ($16.5 million).

Switzerland (12.8 percent — $16.2 million) ranked fourth, while China (8.4 percent — $10.6 million) ranked fifth.

In January 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $1,052.9 billion, an increase of 2 percent.

However, the balance remains severely deficient: while exports fell by 20.3 percent, imported goods increased to $926.1 million, creating a negative balance of almost $800 million.

The high share of mutual trade with the EAEU countries (37.7 percent) ensures a certain stability, but dependence on imports from third countries remains critical (62.3 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/367886/
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