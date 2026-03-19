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Corn from Kyrgyzstan exported to China for the first time

The Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announces the start of corn exports to China.

The first batch of 25 tons of corn was shipped on March 16. The exporter was Ziyabidin Ata farm.

The export was made possible through the implementation of the protocol on phytosanitary requirements for corn exported from Kyrgyzstan to China, signed on September 15, 2022, between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of China.

To date, two domestic enterprises have received the right to export corn to China. This event demonstrates the department’s consistent efforts to strengthen the country’s export potential and ensure compliance with international phytosanitary standards.

The department will continue to support domestic producers to expand the presence of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural products in global markets.
link: https://24.kg/english/366684/
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