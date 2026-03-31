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Bishkek City Council approves 2026 budget

The draft resolution «On approving the Bishkek budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period» was adopted today at a regular session of the City Council.

According to the City Hall, local budget revenue for this year is projected at 32,873,616.8 billion soms, including targeted transfers from the national budget.

  • the forecast for tax revenues is 23,917,327.9 billion soms;
  • for non-tax revenues — 3,047,121.6 billon soms;
  • for assets and liabilities — 6,750 million soms;
  • for official transfers from the national budget and intended to cover the costs of the payroll fund of educational institutions in the capital — 5,902,417.3 billion soms.

The draft city budget for 2026 projects total expenditures of 32,873,616.8 billion soms, including 978.2 million from special funds.

The planned expenditure parameters for the Bishkek budget for 2027 are 36,288.5 billion soms, and for 2028 — 40.4 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/368305/
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