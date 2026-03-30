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Kyrgyzstan and China linked by new Guangzhou — Bishkek flight

A significant milestone has been reached in the Kyrgyz Republic’s aviation industry: the first flight on the new international route Guangzhou — Bishkek — Guangzhou has been operated by China Southern Airlines. This route is the first to be launched and has initially demonstrated strong passenger interest.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the first flight arrived at Manas Airport with 134 passengers on board, while 104 passengers departed for the return flight to Guangzhou. Flights on this route will be operated twice a week—on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The launch of this new route is the result of systematic work and coordinated efforts by the Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC team, and close collaboration with Chinese partners.

The opening of this route is expected to create additional opportunities for the development of passenger and cargo transportation and help strengthen transport, economic, and humanitarian ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and China.

«The launch of this flight is an important step in expanding our route network and strengthening the international connectivity of the Kyrgyz Republic. We see high potential for this route both in terms of passenger traffic and for the development of cargo transportation,» Aman Mamaev, Commercial Director of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC stated.

China Southern Airlines already operates flights from Bishkek to Beijing six days a week. Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC plans to further expand its flight network, attract new carriers, and create comfortable conditions for passengers and partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/367975/
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Kyrgyzstan and China linked by new Guangzhou — Bishkek flight