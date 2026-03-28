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China supplies electrical equipment for $51.2 million to Kyrgyzstan

A construction boom and the modernization of production facilities in Kyrgyzstan drove a sharp increase in industrial imports in January 2026. A report of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Technical import of Kyrgyzstan

Imports of base metals rose 2.3-fold to $79.7 million, while shipments of electrical machinery and equipment increased by 45.8 percent. Companies from Russia and China were the main beneficiaries of this growth.

The non-food market showed mixed dynamics. Exports of machinery and mechanical devices grew by 54.3 percent to $9.8 million, while supplies of measuring instruments fell 4.5-fold and leather goods dropped 2.7-fold.

Pharmaceutical imports also posted notable growth, reaching $20.9 million — up 18.1 percent year-on-year.

Top 5 non-food imports:

  1. Base metals: $79.7 million (including steel bars from Russia worth $58.8 million)
  2. Electrical machinery and equipment: $51.2 million (imports from China up 45.8 percent)
  3. Plastics and plastic products: $21.1 million
  4. Pharmaceuticals: $20.9 million (up 18.1 percent)
  5. Clothing and accessories: $6.3 million (main suppliers — China, Turkey, and Uzbekistan)

What products Kyrgyzstan sells

Exports of base metals from Kyrgyzstan increased 2.5-fold in January 2026, alongside a 2.3-fold rise in imports — a typical sign of raw material redistribution or re-export schemes within the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, a 21.2 percent decline in clothing exports points to challenges in the garment industry, traditionally a major employer for women.

Top 5 non-food exports:

  1. Machinery and mechanical devices: $9.8 million (up 54.3 percent)
  2. Clothing: $5.5 million (main market — Russia, $4.4 million)
  3. Plastic products: $5.7 million (up 30.1 percent)
  4. Land transport equipment: $3.6 million (exports to Russia)
  5. Glass and glass products: $1.4 million

Kyrgyzstan’s total foreign trade turnover in January reached $1,052.9 billion. Imports accounted for 87.7 percent, while exports made up just 12.3 percent. The negative balance of $799.3 million highlights the republic’s high dependence on imports in the technical and industrial sectors.
link: https://24.kg/english/367895/
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