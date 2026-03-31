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Traditional Crafts Center to be opened in Bishkek

A Center for Traditional Crafts will be opened on April 2 at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek, the museum announced.

According to the institution, three similar centers will also be launched in museums in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.

«Their mission is to promote, revitalize, and popularize traditional crafts among the wider public. The centers are equipped with modern tools and facilities to host a range of activities—from introductory workshops to comprehensive educational programs. Visitors will be able to explore traditional crafts, learn production techniques, and work with natural materials commonly used in these practices,» the statement says.

The opening program will include a guided tour of the center, as well as two exhibitions dedicated to traditional craft practices: «Textile. Thread of Time» and «Uya: From Nomadic Traditions to 21st Century Modernism.»

A crafts fair Khan Bazaar will also be held as part of the event.
link: https://24.kg/english/368319/
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