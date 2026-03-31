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Kyrgyzstan and Russia to expedite military equipment deliveries

A bill to ratify the protocol amending the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the development of military-technical cooperation has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). The document was signed on November 26, 2025, in Bishkek and is now submitted to Parliament for approval.

According to Cabinet of Ministers documents, the initiative aims to simplify and expedite cooperation between the parties. Specifically, it proposes reducing the time required to prepare contracts for the supply of military products and simplifying their approval procedures.

The protocol stipulates that authorized organizations will be able to conclude contracts without lengthy bureaucratic procedures—before the final approval of supply lists.

This should expedite the delivery of spare parts, equipment, machinery, repairs, modernization, and maintenance.

Furthermore, the document expands cooperation opportunities in terms of specialist training, the transfer of technical documentation, and the provision of comprehensive servicing for military products.

The Cabinet emphasizes that the agreement will be implemented within the allocated budget and will not entail any additional costs.

Following ratification by the Zhogorku Kenesh, the protocol will enter into force following the completion of all domestic procedures and the exchange of notifications between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The order introducing the bill was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/368315/
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Kyrgyzstan and Russia to expedite military equipment deliveries