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China's share in Kyrgyzstan's external debt reaches about 36 percent

China’s share in Kyrgyzstan’s external debt is approximately 36 percent. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Liu Jiangping stated, responding to a 24.kg news agency correspondent’s question about the level of country’s public debt to China.

According to her, this share is also decreasing every year.

«I would like to note that the majority of the debt consists of concessional loans, many of which are aimed at the country’s socio-economic development. These loans were once very helpful for the country’s development. At the same time, China also provides significant grant aid to Kyrgyzstan. The main thing is that there are concrete results, and this is encouraging. Debt repayment is proceeding smoothly,» Liu Jiangping noted.

She added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing the current situation, China twice extended deferrals on Kyrgyzstan’s debt repayments.
link: https://24.kg/english/366666/
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