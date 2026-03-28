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Road repairs near Dordoi market in Bishkek to alter seven bus routes

Traffic schemes for seven public transport routes in Bishkek will change starting April 1 due to major roadworks on Kozhevennaya Street, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The street, which leads toward the Dordoi market, will be closed for major repair and expansion. As a result, temporary route changes will affect municipal buses No. 30, 226, and 203 operated by Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise, as well as minibuses No. 143, 161, 234, and 130.

The project will be carried out in two phases. During the first stage, beginning April 1, the section from Aul Street to Ibraimov Street will be closed for repairs. The second stage will cover the stretch from Ibraimov Street to Elebesov Street.

City authorities urge residents to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and use alternative routes.
link: https://24.kg/english/367892/
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