Kyrgyzstan gains access to frozen fruit exports to China

Kyrgyz companies will be able to export frozen fruit to China after registering in the GACC (CIFER) system. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the General Administration of Customs of China has confirmed the possibility of registering domestic producers. A separate quarantine permit, as for fresh produce, is not required.

The list of permitted products includes frozen strawberries, raspberries, cherries, apples, pears, and other types of fruit.

The authorized body for enterprise registration is the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine.

The ministry urged domestic companies to intensify their efforts to register and prepare export shipments. It also stated its readiness to support and advise exporters entering the Chinese market.