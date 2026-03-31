Kyrgyzstan among polluted Central Asian countries – IQAir report

Kyrgyzstan has been identified as one of the countries with a high level of air pollution, according to the 2025 World Air Quality Report by the international organization IQAir.

The study places Kyrgyzstan 35th—40th globally in terms of air pollution, classifying the country as having an unfavorable environmental situation.

The annual average concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Kyrgyzstan is about 21–23 micrograms per cubic meter, more than four times the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

In comparison with neighboring Central Asian countries, the situation is as follows:

Tajikistan — around 46 µg/m³ (one of the most polluted in the region)

Uzbekistan — around 31 µg/m³

Turkmenistan — around 26 µg/m³

Kyrgyzstan — around 21–23 µg/m³

Kazakhstan — around 15 µg/m³

Thus, Kyrgyzstan occupies a middle position in the region, trailing behind Tajikistan and Uzbekistan but showing higher pollution levels than Kazakhstan.

The report highlights the situation in Bishkek, where air pollution regularly reaches hazardous levels during winter due to coal heating, vehicle emissions, and unfavorable weather conditions.

Experts stress that air pollution remains one of the key health risk factors, contributing to the rise of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.