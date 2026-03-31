Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 1–2.
During the trip, the Cabinet Chairman will participate in the second meeting of Heads of Government and Vice Presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
He is also scheduled to meet with Ilham Aliyev.
The parties are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the framework of the OTS.
- The Organization of Turkic States is an international body established to strengthen cooperation among Turkic countries. Its main goals include creating favorable conditions for trade and investment between member states, promoting the Turkic language, traditions, and cultural values, coordinating positions on important international issues, and supporting research and educational exchange.
- The OTS currently includes five member states — Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — with Turkmenistan and Hungary participating as observers.