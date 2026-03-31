22:04
USD 87.45
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz Manas epic published in Hindi in India

The Kyrgyz epic Manas has been published in Hindi for the first time in New Delhi, the capital of India. The National Academy Manas reported.

The book was presented during the international academic conference India—Central Asia, held on March 25–26.

The translation into Hindi was made with the support of Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to India, Askar Beshimov. The publication was prepared by Indian scholars, Professors Ramakant Dwivedi and Hem Chandra Pande.

The event was also attended by former Ambassador Irina Orolbaeva and Nazira Aaly kyzy.

Experts note that translating Manas into Hindi opens up new opportunities for academic research and promotes cultural dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and India.
link: https://24.kg/english/368316/
views: 146
Print
Related
Cabinet approves procedure for using names of heroes of Manas epic
Anime based on Manas epic to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Language and Manas Studies Center opened at KRSU
Promoting Manas epic: Seven manaschis receive apartments
State Secretary Arslan Koichiev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Manas Epic Day
International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishkek
Translation of “Manas” trilogy into Kabardino-Balkarian presented in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to develop procedure for using names of characters from Manas epic
State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy
Contest of young manaschi ends in Bishkek, names of winners announced
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
21:29
Traditional Crafts Center to be opened in Bishkek Traditional Crafts Center to be opened in Bishkek
21:23
Kyrgyzstan on brink of energy shortage: Demand outpacing capacity
21:14
Parking fees to rise: Bishkek City Council approves hourly rates
21:02
Kyrgyz Manas epic published in Hindi in India
20:56
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to expedite military equipment deliveries