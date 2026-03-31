Kyrgyz Manas epic published in Hindi in India

The Kyrgyz epic Manas has been published in Hindi for the first time in New Delhi, the capital of India. The National Academy Manas reported.

The book was presented during the international academic conference India—Central Asia, held on March 25–26.

The translation into Hindi was made with the support of Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to India, Askar Beshimov. The publication was prepared by Indian scholars, Professors Ramakant Dwivedi and Hem Chandra Pande.

The event was also attended by former Ambassador Irina Orolbaeva and Nazira Aaly kyzy.

Experts note that translating Manas into Hindi opens up new opportunities for academic research and promotes cultural dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and India.