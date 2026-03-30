Bishkek Mayor, Chinese Ambassador discuss implementation of investment projects

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with Liu Jiangping, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — China cooperation, focusing on developing interaction in the areas of culture, economy, and business. The mayor noted that a number of joint initiatives have been implemented since the beginning of this year, including holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Youth Delphic Games in Bishkek.

He noted that special attention is being paid to the implementation of investment projects. In particular, one of the priority areas is the construction of an eco-technological plant for generating electricity through the processing of municipal solid waste. The municipality’s readiness to further support initiatives aimed at the city’s sustainable development and strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships was emphasized.

Liu Jiangping noted that in recent years, the capital of Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated steady growth, acquiring a modern appearance and strengthening its role as an important center of the country.