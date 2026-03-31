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Code 95, driver's licenses: What Kyrgyz drivers need to work abroad

Drivers in Kyrgyzstan who work in international freight transportation are required to obtain international driver’s licenses and the special Code 95 to legally operate vehicles abroad. Tynchbek Saidov announced at a press conference.

According to Saidov, alongside national driver’s licenses, there are international licenses that meet the requirements of the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, including specifications for format, content, and technical parameters.

He noted that in countries that have not ratified the Convention, Kyrgyz drivers can additionally obtain an international driving license.

Special attention is given to the so-called Code 95. Adilet Seytaliev explained that this code confirms a driver’s professional qualification and is mandatory for employment abroad when operating freight vehicles (categories C, C+E) and buses (D, D+E) in European Union countries.

The time required to obtain Code 95 depends on the driver’s experience:

  • For driver’s licenses issued before 2009 — 1–2 weeks;
  • For licenses issued after 2009 — around 4 weeks.

Seytaliev also emphasized that the 2025 model driving licenses fully comply with the Vienna Convention and contain all necessary information for obtaining Code 95.

«Currently, there have been no cases of citizens being unable to obtain this code due to document non-compliance,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/368306/
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