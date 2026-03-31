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Leadership change in State Tax Service: New Deputy Heads appointed

Personnel changes have taken place at the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan.

By orders of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on March 30, Nurlan Maksutov and Nurlan Mamanov were appointed Deputy Chairmen of the State Tax Service.

On March 31, the head of the Tax Service, Almambet Shykmamatov, introduced the new deputies to the agency staff.

Simultaneously, by another Cabinet order, Bakyt Dzhienbekov and Mirlan Rakhmanov were relieved of their positions as Deputy Chairmen of the State Tax Service.

The personnel changes were made as part of the renewal of the service’s leadership.

Nurlan Maksutov was born May 3, 1971, in the village of Sopu-Korgon, Alay district, Osh region.

He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after Jusup Balasagyn with a degree in forensic examination and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (Master of Public Administration).

From 2004 to 2007, he worked at the Social Fund, where he served as Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Legal Entities.

From 2007 to 2010, he held various positions within the State Tax Service in Bishkek, including Head of the Pervomaisky District Department.

From May 24, 2011 to 2013, he served as Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He holds the rank of Tax Service Advisor, 1st Rank.

He was Vice President of the Kok-Boru Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Nurlan Mamanov was born December 22, 1970, in Bishkek. Over the years, he held leadership positions within the State Tax Service, including as head of the Moscow District Department of the State Tax Service.

According to available information, he also held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/368313/
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