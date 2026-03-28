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Kyrgyzstan changes entry rules for foreigners: New terms, visas, legalization

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to resolution No. 541 dated October 10, 2023, regulating the stay of foreign nationals in the country.

According to the document, provisions governing the length of stay, procedures for obtaining permits, and visa-free entry conditions have been clarified. In particular, foreigners entering under a visa-free regime are now allowed to apply to authorized state bodies to formalize their stay in accordance with established procedures.

Changes have also been introduced for specific categories. Ethnic Kyrgyz and their family members are now granted the opportunity to legalize their status upon submission of supporting documents, with the right to a one-time entry within 30 working days.

Updated rules also apply to short-term visas of up to seven days, which can now be issued under a simplified procedure via Manas International Airport or through the Electronic Visa portal, provided there is a petition from licensed gaming establishments.

Separate provisions outline the stay of Chinese citizens, including tourist groups and residents of the Special Administrative Regions of Macao and Hong Kong. Specific visa-free stay periods have been established for them, along with restrictions on extensions without proper documentation.

The document will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.

Further details of the regulation on the procedure for the stay of foreign citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic are available in the official document.
link: https://24.kg/english/367882/
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