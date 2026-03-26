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Kyrgyzstan agrees with China on development of EV charging stations

Kyrgyzstan has agreed to cooperate with Chinese companies on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan announced following a working visit to China by Minister Taalaibek Ibraev.

During the visit, the minister visited production facilities and held talks with the management of ShuiFa Group in Zhuhai. Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, providing for cooperation in developing energy infrastructure, including charging stations and energy storage systems.

Taalaibek Ibraev also met with Yulin Liang, founder and CEO of NUCL New Energy Tech. The parties discussed prospects for implementing modern solutions and expanding the charging station network in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the delegation held talks with representatives of Zhejiang Anfu Energy, a company specializing in the production of electric vehicle equipment. The supply of charging stations and the possible localization of technology were discussed.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the development of charging station infrastructure is one of the key areas for implementing environmentally friendly transport in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/367614/
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