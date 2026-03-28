Kyrgyzstan's Agriculture Ministry receives rain-inducing drones from China

China has donated 12 drones to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, Minister Erlist Akunbekov met with representatives of the Chinese IT company Quanyibao (Hangzhou).

«The unmanned aerial vehicles will be used for agricultural work, including plant protection, farmland monitoring, and rain-inducing projects. The possibility of establishing a center for training and professional development in drone application was also discussed. Future plans include the construction of a drone manufacturing plant in Kyrgyzstan by this company,» the statement reads.